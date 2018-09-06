Survivor of Leeston triple fatality crash: ‘What have we done?’

Alex Brown was 14 when he was in the horror Leeston crash that claimed the lives of Cole Christensen-Hull, Lily Moore and Sam Drost, all 15, on Boxing Day 2016.

Now, he is 16-years-old and for the first time has discussed what happened on that night.

His mum Theresa Brown, talks about hearing the sirens that were racing to the crash site, getting the knock at the door from a policeman and supporting a teenager struggling with nightmares and post-traumatic stress.

They are sharing their story so people understand it only takes a second for three lives to be lost, forever.