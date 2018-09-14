Survey finds residents don’t trust city council decision-making

A survey has found just 36 per cent of Christchurch residents have confidence in the city council’s decision-making abilities.

About 500 residents were questioned for the nationwide Quality of Life Survey, which examined the well-being of their residents.

The survey showed a drop from 47 per cent in 2016 of people who thought the city council did not make decisions in the best interest of residents.

It comes after a similarly low result in the city council’s own Residents’ Survey earlier this year, which found 28 per cent were happy with decision-making.

“The same result came through in our residents’ survey and this is something we’re focusing on,” Mayor Lianne Dalziel said in a city council statement.

When approached by The Star for further comment yesterday, a spokeswoman for Ms Dalziel said she was in meetings and could not respond.

Former mayor Garry Moore said elected representatives needed to ensure their decisions were supported by residents.

“This needs to happen urgently. This will make them reject the advice from the executive from time to time,” he said.

“They could start on Thursday by declining to accept the advice of the staff on using $220m of the Government’s $300m on a stadium. They should spend this on roads.”

Ilam MP Gerry Brownlee said he was “not surprised” by the result.

“You look at some of the things they’ve had to make decisions on or that they should have made decisions on and they just appear not to have done so,” he said.

“I think that recent outburst where David East has highlighted that the offices at council appear to have more support from the activities from the mayor than the councillors . . . David East is elected to represent people and when he’s going about his representative activities he’s suddenly being hauled into line by the council bureaucracy.”

Councillor Aaron Keown said he thought the city council “wasn’t listening to residents.”

“My fundamental core belief as a councillor is asking ‘is it our role to facilitate the way people want to live their lives? Or is it our role to dictate to people the way we think they should live their lives?’

I have to operate in a council that is in the latter and I operate in the former.”

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods declined to comment. A spokesman for Dr Woods said it was “an issue for the council.”

Other results from the survey found 73 per cent said Christchurch was a great place to live, 57 per cent said housing costs were affordable, 86 per cent found their house was suitable for their needs and 68 per cent said their house didn’t have a problem with damp or mould. Seventeen per cent felt stressed most or all of the time in the last 12 months, and 43 per cent said they felt safe in the central city after dark – lower than the national average of 48 per cent. However, the figure was better than in 2016, when 31 per cent said they felt safe in the central city after dark.

Seventy-eight per cent said dangerous driving was a problem in the last year and 71 per cent viewed begging on the streets as an issue.