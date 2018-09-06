Supermarket trialling online meals

VIDEO: STAR MEDIA PRODUCTIONS

As shopper habits and needs change, New World Northwood is trialling a complete online meal solution.

Store owner Kathy Frampton said its reinventing the way it helps customers eat – right from how it sources the product, how its displayed and how customers buy it.

“We’re tapping into a strong customer desire for fresh, healthy food which is available in all sorts of formats – ready to eat, ready to heat and ready to ‘add my own little bit of magic’,” she said.

Customer response has been positive to the freshly made hot dinner boxes which can be ordered online then collected from the store.

“There is no waiting, no cooking and no guilt as these are wholesome meals made with love,” she said.

“We have a huge range of fresh, delicious handmade options for every type of customer – a busy parent needing to feed the family, a seasoned cook looking for inspiration, a business organising catering for a meeting or a nutritious meal for someone living alone.”

She said there is something for everyone and the meals are reasonably priced.

The Hot Dinner Box is available every Tuesday to Sunday with a choice of two hot meals, made fresh each day by chef Daniel.

If you want to cook, but need inspiration try the Family Bag. For $25 or under you get a complete meal including the recipe and ingredients for a quick and tasty meal for four.

Or if you want to “gourmet” it up a bit, try the ever-changing Love Food Box – everything you need in a box to create a delicious dinner for two or four.

The selection of handmade pizzas, desserts, deli food and meals-for-one is a mouth-watering feast for the eyes.

When it comes to fresh, there are deli salads or if hot vegetables are your thing – try a ready to heat tray of potato mornay or roast vegetables.

New World’s click and collect online ordering is easy for customers to organise meals for the week and know that they are eating well.

Order online, collect from the store at the time you nominate and enjoy.

•Go to www.NWfoodtogo.co.nz for more information