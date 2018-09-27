Sumner Cricket is ready for another season

After a less than stellar finish to last season, Sumner’s senior cricket team is ready and equipped to recapture their former glory.

Club captain and coach Dan Vann said inconsistency and the loss of their feeder team from division three had impacted their success last year.

“We did alright, we got third overall. But we’d won at least half of the trophies over the three years before last.”

Vann said the club has a list of goals to achieve this season, which starts on the first weekend of next month,

“At least to win one of the three cups – either the one-day, two-day or overall. And to develop the young guys we’ve got, continue our successes from previous years and possibly get our second team into a higher grade,” he said.

The club also hopes to start a women’s team and teams to play in the grades under division three.

To achieve those goals, Vann said the club have “recruited well”, reinstated their feeder team and will look at increasing the number of training sessions each week.

The club has offered a scholarship programme this year to attract the young blood needed to secure their future.

Three young players were selected in the end – spinning all-rounder Angus Hooper, and skilled opening bowlers Tyler Walker and Nawid Mohammady.

For the scholarship players, Vann said the club will waive its fees, provide extra professional training and some gear, as well as get the players in touch with agents for English teams. He said they had also attracted two top-order English batsmen in Tom McGeorge and Tom Davies.

The upcoming season will have a different dynamic than the past, Vann said. It will be the first time metro clubs would be merged at the championship and premiership levels.

“It will be good to play against some different players and at some different grounds,” Vann said.

This season will be the first with new club president Ross Gunn at the helm after long-time president Ray Steele stood down from the role last month.

The club will also start the season with a new pitch after members re-laid it this month.