SPCA shut-up shop over cat abuse investigation

SPCA Canterbury is refusing to release information about its investigation into teenagers who might have tortured and killed a cat.

In August, The Star reported the SPCA was investigating a video posted on social media that appeared to show two youths torturing and killing a cat.

The video was posted by a 16-year-old girl who was a friend of the two youths that were the focus of the investigation.

As a result of the video, the trio faced an online backlash.

One of the youth’s parents said her son had been a victim of “horrendous and disgusting abuse.”

SPCA southern region general manager Barry Helem said it would not discuss the investigation because of the negative impact on the families and youths involved.

“We are really not willing to make any more comment on that, because of that. We are going to keep it in-house,” he said.

The investigation has been completed. Mr Helem refused to say if the investigation had determined if the cat was tortured and killed.

Animal welfare group SAFE’s head of campaigns, Marianne Macdonald, said the number of young people abusing animals is increasing.

“Every animal organisation is very concerned these instances are on the rise . . . it is being accentuated by social media making these videos shareable.”

Ms Macdonald said cases like these highlight what she believes is a “huge gap in our education system.”

“I feel very strongly that we need compulsory humane education . . . we are putting out the messages that bullying is unacceptable in schools and communities and that compassion needs to be extended to animals.”

SAFE is trying to expand its programme in secondary schools called Animals and Us, which is designed to develop values of empathy and compassion.

Currently, 170 secondary schools in New Zealand are actively using resources provided by SAFE.