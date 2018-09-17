Silver Ferns east side link

New Silver Ferns assistant coach Debbie Fuller credits her upbringing in North New Brighton as a fortunate place to start her career.

The 47-year-old grew up in North New Brighton and said her first memory of netball came watching her mother, Claire Matoe, play at the Hagley Park netball courts, play for Canterbury and trial for the Silver Ferns.

“I just remember how lucky I was to grow up there,” she said.

“The beach was our haven, I remember Thomson Park and the skate park and New Brighton Mall was humming on a Saturday.

“Mum still lives in South New Brighton and we love visiting her and having a look around.”

Fuller went to North New Brighton School where she first started playing netball.

When she went to Aranui High School she played for the New Brighton club.

We were never the glamorous club but always competed well against the top clubs like Hearts and St Nicks.”

In the late 1980s, she transferred to Hearts and was noticed for representative teams.

Fuller, a defender, cracked the Canterbury team and made her debut for New Zealand against Jamaica in 1994. She played eight tests between 1994 and 1996.

She retired from international play following the 1996 world championships but played provincially until 2002 before coaching became her focus.

Fuller started coaching in Wellington and Bay of Plenty. Her first notable job was as defensive coach of the Northern Mystics during the ANZ Championship in 2009 under head coach Te Aroha Keenan.

She was promoted to assistant the next year before cementing the head coaching job in 2011.

The Mystics finished second during her first season in charge, and third in 2012. Fuller took 2013 off due to family commitments, before returning to the helm and continuing until 2016.

Fuller said it was emotional when she was welcomed into the Silver Ferns group. “The players did a Mihi Whakatau to welcome the new coaching staff and I still get emotional thinking about it.

“I never thought when I started coaching it would lead to this but I love seeing players grow and I know this group of players is eager to do well,” she said.