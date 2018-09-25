Shirley/Avonside win South Island korfball title

The combined Shirley Boys’ High School and Avonside Girls’ High School team won the South Island secondary schools’ senior title for the first time last weekend.

The combined side were able to overcome a round-robin loss to Middleton Grange to beat Burnside High School 9-5 in the final at Middleton Grange.

Coach Rob Smith said his team got out-rebounded in their loss to Middleton Grange and that cost them the game.

“They caught us off-guard and we were not able to recover,” he said.

Korfball is a game similar to basketball, played by teams each consisting of six men and six women.

“We fully expected to meet them in the final and have a chance to get them back but Burnside knocked them out so we had to focus on a new challenge,”

Smith said, tactically, his team was stronger in the final and they used the technique they had learnt over this year to gain a lead which they never relinquished.

The team won the Canterbury secondary schools’ title in term one and would look to repeat the effort in term four.

Rolleston College won the junior competition.

It was the first time the event had both a senior and junior section.