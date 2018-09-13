Shirley welcomes new community centre

It’s been a long time coming, but the MacFarlane Park Centre has opened in Shirley.

The centre will serve as a community hub alongside the original MacFarlane Park Neighbourhood Centre.

Shirley Community Trust manager Jane Mitchell said she was “overwhelmed” by the support from the community.

The building, which had a large meeting room, two offices, a kitchen and toilets, was donated to the city by the Lions Clubs International Foundation following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

It was used as the temporary St Albans Community Centre on Colombo St before moving to Shirley. There were some delays to the process as the city council initially estimated the cost to relocate the building would be $100,000. However, more detailed planning revealed it would cost $225,000.

The initial $100,000 was approved through the city council’s Annual Plan, and an additional $125,000 was fast-tracked for the move.