Selwyn businesses recognised

Three Selwyn businesses were recognised at the Westpac Champion Business Awards.

The awards at Horncastle Arena on Wednesday celebrated the excellence, innovation and success of businesses and not-for-profit organisations in Canterbury.

Mt Hutt Ski Area won the ACC champion workplace safety award, Rolleston’s Smart Membrane Solutions won the Regus champion service delivery – small enterprise award and Lincoln Agritech Ltd won the ChristchurchNZ champion innovation award.

Taking out the ACC champion workplace safety award had some irony for Mt Hutt as its groomer operator shift leader, Jade Whirley, hobbled on stage with crutches to collect the it.

However, Mt Hutt manager James McKenzie said the injury was not work-related. Mr Whirley was due to have surgery the following day for a rupture to his Achilles tendon.

Mr McKenzie said the ski area didn’t expect to win the award.

“That moment when it got announced was absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Smart Membrane Solutions custom design and engineer membrane filtration components for the dairy industry.

Its commercial manager Mark Hall said it was the first time the company had entered the awards and it was exciting to win.

“Great to have a result like that on our first time. We’ve seen the other categories now, so we’ve got aspirations of how we might provide a great entry for innovation and possibly the sustainability category,” he said.

It was also Lincoln Agritech Ltd’s first time entering, with chief executive Peter Barrowclough saying the company was “delighted” with the acknowledgement.

“I’m really, really proud of this company and I enjoy working here, we’ve got some incredibly clever people that are well grounded,” he said.