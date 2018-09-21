Rush satisfied with 19th on world stage

Promising Rolleston triathlete Reece Rush might find inspiration in his laundry for his next race.

The 16-year-old Lincoln High School student said the start of the under-19 World Triathlon Grand Final race, on the Gold Coast, “felt like being in a washing machine” and it was something he would need to work on.

Rush, the youngest competitor in the field finished 19th in a time of 1hr 1min 2sec in the 16 to 19-year-old category on Thursday.

He swam for 750m, cycled for 20km and finished with a 5km run.

“I wasn’t used to having 70 other starters to contend with in the water,” he said.

“I was bumped around with a lot of arms and elbows.”

Rush has a cut above his eye from a stray elbow during the swim.

He said after coming out of the water in the middle of the field, he was able to make up some ground during the bike leg.

It was the 25 deg C temperatures and race fatigue which caught up to Rush on the second leg of the run.

“I didn’t have the legs to maintain the speed that I wanted but the heat played a big part in that, coming out of the New Zealand winter made for challenging conditions,” he said.

“There were some dark moments in the run when the body started to hurt but I just tried to push on as best I could.”

Rush said he would work on trying to make cleaner starts and try to build up his endurance on the bike for the upcoming New Zealand season.

“I think the swim leg caught me off-guard a little bit so that will be a focus but for my first big international event I was happy with how the race went,” he said.

Rush will compete at the New Zealand Secondary Schools’ Road Cycling Championships at the end of this month and would contest the Pak’n Save Triathlon Festival in November.