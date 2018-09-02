Rush on the fast-track to triathlon success

Rolleston’s Reece Rush is anything but your average 15-year-old.

The Lincoln High School year 11 student will be the youngest competitor in the under-19 category of the World Triathlon grand-final on the Gold Coast next month.

By his own admission, Reece doesn’t have much time for relaxing.

When he’s not in class, he’s trying to fit in a bike ride or a morning swim.

It’s all part of his three-hour-a-day, six-day-a-week schedule.

Reece fell in love with multi-sport while watching his dad, Rob, race in the Coast to Coast.

“I remember three or four years ago being there at the event and just trying to spot dad at every part of the race I could,” he said.

“I loved the atmosphere of the race and watching my dad and others push themselves,”

Reece and his father used to train together, but Rob admits his son is too quick for him now.

Reece qualified for the Gold Coast event, which runs from September 12-16, by finishing 15th overall in the Pegasus classic triathlon in November.

Reece said with age-group triathlon courses shorter than the open grade courses, he is focused on getting fit enough to run at a consistent tempo.

“Your pacing has to be right as you can’t blow up on one leg of the race, you just have to go as hard and as fast as you can.”

Reece said he was excited to test himself on the same course that was used for the Commonwealth Games in April.

“It’s a flat course which probably suits my style.”

Reece will swim for 750m, cycle for 20km and finish with a 5km run.

He will turn 16 just three days before the race and being the youngest competitor meant he wasn’t sure how he would go.

“I don’t have any expectations on where I’d like to finish,” he said.

“Being my first big international race, I just want to see where I’m at and that will help me work out my training going forward.”

Reece said he would like to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics in the coming years.