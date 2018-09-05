Red zone barriers to stop rubbish dumping and boy racers

Extended road barriers are being installed in some parts of the red zone to stop illegal rubbish dumping and boy racers from destroying the vegetation.

They will also create tighter security in the area. In early 2016, barriers were placed across roads in the red zone to deter anti-social behaviour and illegal rubbish dumping.

“The barriers were designed to allow pedestrians and cyclists access to the area but to keep vehicles out. Unfortunately, some drivers continued to bypass the barriers by mounting the footpath and driving around them,’’ said city council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas.

“Once past the barriers, they’re using the area as a dumping ground for their rubbish, which is unacceptable,” he said.

“We want to prevent that from happening and have been working on the issue with Land Information New Zealand,” Mr Thomas said.

LINZ manages red-zoned land for the Crown but the city council owns the roads and footpaths.

“LINZ has been working to lengthen the barriers in targeted areas so it no longer possible for cars to get around them by driving on the footpath. They’re adding additional bollards on the footpath and berm areas and stringing chains between them, so that cars can’t get past but cyclists and pedestrians can still get through,’’ Mr Thomas said.

“We hope this will bring an end to the illegal dumping and stop unauthorised vehicles from accessing the area.’’

LINZ red zone land and property manager Matt Bradley has received positive feedback from neighbouring residents who have been frustrated by the antisocial behaviour and rubbish dumping.

“We received a lovely message from a Dallington resident thanking us for the work we have done to improve the barriers,” he said.

“He said the simple addition of a few gates and posts had done wonders to cut down on antisocial behaviour and to make the space feel safer for residents, pedestrians and cyclists.’’

LINZ has been working closely with landscaping contractors and others who need legitimate access through a smart lock and key system to open the barriers.

“In the past weeks, our team has also been working closely with whitebaiters who want to get access to their favourite spots,” said Mr Bradley

“We have successfully arranged access for over 60 individuals and the feedback has been very positive,” he

said.

The whitebaiters register their names with LINZ in exchange for a special key to open specific gates.

Mr Bradley said vandals rammed some of the new gates to get access to the streets.

“But we have replaced those gates with heavier posts and other security measures, like cameras, to keep those people out of the red zone.”