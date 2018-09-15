Pupils raise nearly $900 for cancer society

Brother and sister Ella and Caleb McNicholl have done their bit to raise funds for the Cancer Society New Zealand.

The Queenspark Primary School pupils raised $846 by selling daffodils.

A cheque was presented to Emily Box from the Cancer Society at a school assembly last week.

Ms Box said the society would like to pass on its sincere thanks to Caleb, Ella and the school community for their “amazing support” for Daffodil Day.

With each donation they also gave pupils the opportunity to guess the number of jellybeans in a jar.

Caleb said he wanted to do this because he has family members who have previously been affected by cancer. He said he wanted to help others so they don’t have to go through the same suffering.

FAST FACTS

•It is estimated about 60 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer daily.

•The most common cancers are bowel cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, including melanoma.

•Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand. About 5000 New Zealanders die every year from smoking related diseases.