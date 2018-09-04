Providing the next generation of picture viewing

A group of entrepreneurial year 12 students at Linwood College have come up with a novel way to see yourself or anything you can take a photo of in 3D.

Michael Venter, Toby Bell-Ramsay and Nathan Cummings have devised a new picture viewing programme called Bright Pictures in Colour – the BPIC.

It’s a platform for viewing personalised 3D printed pictures and one Michael reckons is revolutionary.

“All you need to do is take your photographs, send them to us via the internet, and we will print you a lithophane, which is a 3D printed negative. Then you just insert your personalised lithophane in your BPIC and you can see your favourite photographs in 3D.”

The three are competing in the Young Enterprise Scheme, a national project in which students set up and run a real business.

Their business is named Mike & Co and the boys have been working with Christchurch Gondola as a business partner.

They will be launching the BPIC on Wednesday morning at the Gondola base station.

Linwood College business studies teacher at Richard Jolly said the boys had decided to use the process of 3D printing to innovate on the idea of photos and frames.

“Their vision is to provide New Zealand with the next generation of picture viewing,” he said.