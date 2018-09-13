Primary school wins top award in social science competition

Queenspark Primary School pupils have put their minds to the test, winning a top award in a South Island social science competition.

Pupils took part in the Tournament of Minds ­ a problem-solving school tournament aiming to teach pupils enterprise, time management and discipline to work collaboratively.

The year 5 and 6 team won their section of the category and will go through to the national competition to be held in Wellington later this month.

The year 7 and 8 team were also successful ­ receiving honours/runner-up.

Secondary and primary schools from around the South Island took part in the Christchurch regional competition.

Both the school’s year 5 and 6 and year 7 and 8 team took part in the social science category, which looks at moral and ethical issues in the 21st-century.

The theme for the Christchurch regional tournament was “Don’t Fence Me In”.

The year 5/6 team discussed the Berlin Wall while the year 7/8 team made a presentation on the Vikings raids during the late 8th to late 11th centuries.

Deputy principal Pauline Jansen said pupils had to discuss the background, the consequences in history and the social context.

She said the pupils did a “fabulous” job and she was stoked with their results.

Pupils were also required to take part in a challenge where they had about five minutes to brainstorm a creative response on a secret topic.

The national competition will be held in Wellington on September 15-16 at Victoria University.

Successful schools will go to the international competition will be held in Darwin in October.