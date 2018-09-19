Petition would be foolish to ignore – councillor

District councillor Jeff Bland says it would be foolish to ignore a petition against the proposed Fulton Hogan quarry near Weedons and Templeton.

A 4052-signature petition against the planned quarry was handed over to the district council last Wednesday.

“It would be a foolish council that didn’t take notice of the fact that a number of people have expressed their distaste for it,” said Mr Bland, who represents the Selwyn Central Ward.

But he said the district council “can’t do much” other than acknowledge the petition until Fulton Hogan apply for resource consent. Their application is expected to be submitted this month.

The proposed quarry is at a 170ha piece of land at Curraghs, Dawsons, Jones and Maddisons Rds.

Mr Bland said once the resource consent application is submitted, councillors can factor in the petition.

“It’s not the council’s issue at the moment,” he said.

Templeton Residents’ Association chairman Garry Kilday said the residents will now wait for Fulton Hogan’s application.

“We’re waiting for Fulton Hogan to do its thing.

“It’s now been passed to the powers that be [district council] and it will do its thing with it. What happens after you hand over a petition, I have no idea,” Mr Kilday said.

The residents aim was to get their voice heard, he said.

“Basically it’s just voicing opinion, and you’re getting an idea of how much groundswell there is against that opinion,” Mr Kilday said.

Earlier this month, he said the support for the petition was “massive” and it had signatures from Australia and the United States.

Mr Bland said that personally, he is opposed to the quarry’s location as he believed it was too close to houses.

“I understand that Fulton Hogan have got to have a

quarry. I understand that where they are is really ideal for them . . . it’s near the city, near the motorway.

“But I think it’s just a bit close to town [Templeton]” Mr Bland said.