Passion takes music teacher to the top

Judith Bell couldn’t imagine her life without music.

And the teacher’s passion led to her being named a finalist in the inaugural Music Teacher of the Year category at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Mrs Bell has headed up the Chisnallwood Intermediate School music programme for 20 years after “falling into” the job.

“I originally thought I would be a composer and an arranger . . . but I started out voluntarily teaching music when my first son came here. Then I thought I’d stay there a year and I haven’t left since.”

In that time, the programme has grown 10-fold from 25 pupils and one teaching room to a multi-million dollar performing arts block with 16 teachers and more than 200 pupils.

“It’s a surprise, but over the last 20 years, the school has developed a reputation. That was really valuable when the school was threatened to be closed after the earthquake,” Mrs Bell said.

The plan was for Chisnallwood to close and merge with Wainoni Primary, Avondale Primary, Aranui Primary and Aranui High to become Haeata Community Campus.

But the school made a not-so-silent protest in the face of then Education Minister Hekia Parata during her visit after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Mrs Bell, along with the orchestra and choir, put on a performance for Ms Parata to highlight why the school should not be closed.

“We had a surprise performance set up in the foyer. We played the Crusaders theme because that really represents Canterbury. It was a powerful moment,” she said. It was a memorable moment in her teaching career. But it is the day-to-day highlights that are her biggest motivation.

“I really like being able to make things better, like helping the kids play their songs better and then seeing the results through their development.”

She said she didn’t think intermediate was the age she’d be teaching when she first started.

“It’s good to discover music in the intermediate years. It’s when I first really started playing. They can be quite hard, but can be the best years,” she said.

Mrs Bell said she has loved music her whole life. She first started playing piano and guitar in primary school, but really found her passion when she learned clarinet in intermediate.

“Then I learnt brass just so I could be in the brass band at high school. I wrote for the orchestra and went to Canterbury University to study music. I didn’t even think about my career, I just knew I wanted to learn music.”

As well as leading Chisnallwood’s music department, Mrs Bell is the president of Music Education Canterbury, where she co-ordinates music at organisations such as Canterbury University, Ara Music Arts and the Christchurch School of Music. She is also on the board of Music Education New Zealand Aotearoa.

Whoever nominated her remains a mystery. “I don’t know who nominated me, but I am really, really thrilled. I respect everyone who does my job so it’s really humbling,” Mrs Bell said.

The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards will be held at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 15.