Our People: Controversial councillor’s lifelong passion for the east

Coastal Ward city councillor David East has been in hot water since he held a press conference last week calling for an independent inquiry into an erased clause in the city’s District Plan. He speaks to reporter Sophie Cornish about his life outside of local politics

Where did your involvement in the east all begin?

I am a fourth-generation resident of the area. I was born in the Burwood area, where my parents farmed in horticulture. When I got married, I moved back into the area, so I have been essentially back since 1980. But as I said, my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents on both sides of the family all lived in the North Beach or New Brighton area. I live in North Beach now.

Where did you grow up?

I started at Burwood School, then my father brought land on Marshland Rd and farmed there. So I grew up in a little place called Ouruhia, at the top end of Marshland Rd. I went to school there, then went to Shirley Boys’ High School and Canterbury University. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in geography and geology.

I know you are a life member of Surf Life Saving New Zealand, when did you become involved in that?

I have been a member of the North Beach Surf Life Saving Club since 1968. In fact, I became a life member of North Beach in 2000, a life member of Canterbury in 2006 and New Zealand in 2011. In a couple of weeks time, I am due to receive a 50-year badge for my involvement in surf lifesaving in New Zealand. I tick over 50 years this year.

What was your favourite thing about surf lifesaving when you were younger, were you a strong swimmer?

Well, I was what I would call a very average competitor. I was always a reasonably strong swimmer. But my involvement actually gradually swung to the administration side of things. I held most positions on the committee at North Beach, I ended up being the club captain and president. I have been president of the Canterbury district and have had quite a long involvement nationally with a few committees. I’ve been judging at the national championships, I think this up-coming championships will be my 31st consecutive event that I have judged nationally. I’ve been to every surf lifesaving champs since 1974, bar one. I missed the 1980 one when my daughter was born.

What is your favourite thing about it, do you like being on the beach?

I love the beach, I love the coastline. I’ve got so many friends and associates in the movement. Even going to a national championship, it’s as much catching up with old friends as it is doing the judging.

Do you have any memorable stories from your time competing?

Yes, several. But most couldn’t be printed. We had a lot of fun and there have been a few hi-jinx, but all good-natured.

What led you to start surf lifesaving?

I was 16 and my family and friends did it. My aunts and uncles and to a degree my father, were all members of the North Beach club previously. There is quite a significant family connection, going way back. My grandfather, aunts and uncles, my sons, daughter and I, and now my grandchildren, have an association with the club.

What other things like this are you involved with other than surf lifesaving?

For a long period I was involved with rugby when both my sons were playing, they played for the Shirley club. I coached junior rugby for quite a number of years, I was the junior club captain there and ended up being the chairman of the board at Shirley rugby and eventually president of the club. I still maintain a very keen interest in rugby for the club, provincial and national levels. I went to the Canterbury v Manawatu game just recently.

What led you into local government?

I think it’s ultimately something that my family have been involved with. My parents, Colin and June, were very community-minded. My father was on a number of boards around the country in a horticultural context. He was deeply involved in Rotary, the local Federated Farmers and all sorts of things there. I am very grateful for the way I was raised by my parents. The sense of community involvement that was instilled in me and giving back was something that I have always carried on with and am eternally grateful to them for. Unfortunately, neither of them are here, but I am sure they would be totally supportive and proud of where I have got to.

So was the reason you wanted to get involved in local politics because of the family connection?

Yes, that and I ended up on

the board of trustees at my children’s school and eventually became the chair of that. I have naturally taken interest in my community and what is happening in the area and have wanted to offer any help I can

to see the local community flourish.

Is that what you believe is the best thing about local politics?

Yes, I do get a lot of personal sort of satisfaction of seeing improvements in my local area. I have always sort of believed that if you have a vibrant community with a lot of facilities, it looks good, it feels good, people will be responsive in the way they look after the community and are proud of where they live. That’s the sort of philosophy I have tried to work with.

Do you think there is a different sense of community in the Coastal Ward?

Yes, I have never come across a community that is so connected and interested in what happens around them. The number of residents’ associations and community groups in my ward is phenomenal. Compared to some other parts of the city, we would have far more of these community groups. You only have to look at the reaction to some proposals for the eastern suburbs and the number of people who have signed petitions, submissions and things to council. In fact, I’d go as far to say in 2015, the volume of submissions received from this side of town was quite instrumental in council, in changing their mind on aspects of the Annual Plan that year.

What are some less desirable aspects of local politics?

I’d say the worst thing is the time and processes you have to go through. Council never moves very fast and while we can all see the benefits of a particular project, actually getting there is quite complex and time-consuming. People that have got into local affairs have been burnt-out because they haven’t been able to work their way through some of these processes. I have learned my way around council a bit and have been able to promote things and get things on a priority list. Whereas some people may get elected to a community board or council and think they are going to come in with a big stick and their ideas and notions will be acted fairly quickly, when in fact that is not the case. There is a process, the process is not great, but it is what it is and you just have to work your way through the system with some of these projects. As you are well aware sometimes you have to step out of the square, like I am doing at the moment, to progress things that are of immense concern to the community and are not being acted on quickly or fairly.

What are some of the most challenging things you have faced in this role?

I have always held the notion that New Brighton and the eastern suburbs have been an under-funded, under-appreciated asset for the city. It’s taken a long time to get some projects off the ground. I am eternally grateful that we now have a great playground in New Brighton and

QE II has been rebuilt. Although we have ongoing work there, looking at whether the great facility is going to be big enough for the needs of this side of town. We are working very well through the consenting process for the hot pools which is a project first mooted way back in the 1880s.

You have not strayed away from things that may be controversial like the debate last year about donating director’s fees to charity, did you face much fall-out from that?

I was pretty principled on that matter. In fact, I followed council’s directive to the letter of the law, the ruling was that anyone who had directorships that involved Christchurch City Holdings Ltd, the fees would be directed to the Mayor’s Welfare Fund. I was a director of Canterbury Development Corporation and my fees went to that fund. But, at the same time, I was a director of Transwaste Canterbury who was not a member of CCHL. I felt I was quite entitled. While other councillors would argue no, but in an interpretation of council’s ruling of the matter, I kept the fees and I would be quite happy to publicly say that if you do that sort of work you should be remunerated for it. There are huge responsibilitie ofs being a director and I think that the position council takes is wrong, I would take the same stand again. In the long term, I would hope that the attitudes to this practice are better reflected in the future.

Can you tell me something about the life of a city councillor that people might not know?

It is quite a demanding sort of lifestyle and it can be easy as you want and as complex as you want. I choose to attend quite a number of local community events, local committees and things so that I hope I am up to the play with what is happening in my community. I don’t necessarily have to do that, I could be just attending council meetings and community board meetings and not a lot more. From a relationship sort of view I am out at night sometimes three to five nights a week, so that has an impact. I have to say, I exceedingly grateful that my partner Lynn is very supportive of what I do, even though at times it’s not the greatest thing in a normal relationship.

Is Lynn involved in local government?

She is involved in a number of community and social enterprise activities. She is very supportive and takes an interest in a number of community groups.

Can you tell me about your children?

I have a daughter and two sons. Well, I had four children. My second daughter died at eight weeks, a long time ago. My daughter is Sarah and sons Jamie and Bid.

Do they want to get into local politics?

No, not at this stage. They may do, certainly, I am not encouraging them too, it’s something they need to assess and get into themselves, rather than me leading them towards it. My son Jamie was club captain at the surf club for a long time and in recent months, he has become the president.