North-west one step closer to be chlorine-free

The north-west is one step closer to being chlorine-free as the construction of a new pump station finishes.

The new Gardiners pump station has been constructed in Harewood Park, replacing the old Harewood pump station.

City council planning and delivery manager John Moore said the project cost $6.05 million including investigation, design, construction, project management, construction and commissioning of the pump station, suction tank, diesel tank, two deep wells, access road and drainage.

“The pump station was built to replace Harewood pump station, which had a shallow well, and also to provide additional supply capacity for growth in the north-west area, particularly in Highsted and Upper Styx,” he said.

The city council stopped chlorinating the Thompsons water pump station in late August, bringing the total number of pump stations across the city not being chlorinated to eight.

Including the Gardiners pump Station, that number was now nine.