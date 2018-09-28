New national diocese to be formed in wake of same-sex blessings

Anglican Reverend Andy Carley of St Paul’s in Papanui has revealed he will help establish a breakaway diocese in the wake of the same-sex marriage blessings saga.

He said nine clergy from seven parishes in Canterbury had resigned and would start to form the diocese, separate from the synod of the Anglican Church of Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia.

The parishes are St John’s Latimer Square, St Stephen’s in Shirley, St John’s in Woolston, St Saviour’s and St Nicholas in Barrington, St Christopher’s in Avonhead and St Mark’s in Rakaia.

“We will establish a new extra-provincial Anglican diocese, one recognised by the majority of the world’s Anglicans, but is separate from the current New Zealand Anglican diocese,” he said.

The Anglican Diocese of Christchurch and the synod of the Anglican Church of Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia declined to comment.

St John’s Latimer Square, St Stephen’s, St John’s, St Saviour’s and St Nicholas, St Christopher’s and St Mark’s were contacted for comment but did not respond.

St Paul’s parishioner John Stringer said that while he would not join the new diocese, he supported those who would.

“I support my friend and vicar Andy and the hundreds, if not thousands, of vicars and Anglicans leaving the denomination,” he said.

He compared the issue to having a New Zealand passport, and therefore abiding by the “laws of the land”.

“That does not mean we agree with all the laws of the land, like same-gender marriage, or the drinking age, or abortion,” he said.

“If the [general synod] pushes us too far theologically against conscience, we may be forced later to ‘leave NZ’ and ‘rescind our passports’.”

The St Paul’s congregation voted in September on whether to follow Rev Carley in leaving the church, with 70 per cent voting to stay even if they did not agree with same-sex marriage blessings.

“I understand that leaving a church that you have been a part of for many decades is a terribly hard thing to do, especially when you’re elderly,” Rev Carley said.

The Anglican synod voted to allow same-sex marriage blessings in May, which Rev Carley said was “a step in the wrong direction.”