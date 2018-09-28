New library to open under budget

The new $100 million central city library Turanga is projected to come in more than $500,000 under budget.

“However, with all capital projects, the exact budget costs won’t be known until the project is closed,” city council manager capital delivery major facilities Alistair Pearson said.

Mr Pearson said it is because of the “procurement approach” used.

“Which involved strategic market engagement workshops with the tier one construction companies looking to bid on the delivery of the library, the careful project management and working closely with the development partners.”

The library is set to open on October 12, though the build has not come without hitches.

The project was delayed due to problems getting materials from overseas. Its budget also increased over its five years of planning by $10 million to increase its size.

The city council also received criticism for going over budget on the restoration of the town hall by $7.5 million.