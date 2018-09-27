New clubhouse completed at Avondale Golf Club

Avondale Golf Club general manager Richard Sinclair writes about the new clubhouse recently completed

For more than 90 years a familiar building occupied the corner of Breezes and Wainoni Rds.

In late July this year, that quickly changed.

A cornerstone of my childhood in Avondale and many other members’ golfing lives, the clubhouse at the Avondale Golf Club was demolished.

Tinged with sadness, there was a silver lining for the golf club.

The fantastic new clubhouse that had opened at Easter now stands alone in pride of place.

This new clubhouse is the most interactive and inviting I’ve seen in my 30 years playing the game.

Flying in the face of the discounts clubs were resorting in an attempt to attract members, the decision was made to “increase value” by investing and improving a member’s experience, not to reduce price.

Central to increasing value are two “virtual golf” simulators within the lounge of the new clubhouse.

The functionality and flexibility of the new clubhouse alongside continual course improvement post-earthquakes has helped to increase membership by more than 25 per cent in the past 10 months and it continues to grow.

Junior golf numbers have also grown rapidly with Andy Sams coming on board as golf professional.

Andy’s passion for golf shows as his junior clinics regularly see 20-30 juniors and their parents on course and enjoying the benefits of the simulators.

Socially and ethically rewarding has been the use of the clubhouse by residents for functions and specifically hosting charitable quiz nights supporting local causes and residents.

The Avondale Golf Club is now in its 99th-year and is proud to be a part of the re-building and re-shaping of our community as we approach our centenary.

Within our centenary calendar for 2019 is a charitable tournament to benefit our local community amongst a host of other events.

We believe growing our game at Avondale is growing our community and we’d love to see you soon.