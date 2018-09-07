New challenge for St Thomas footballers

The St Thomas of Canterbury College football team has sounded a warning to their rivals ahead of the nationals in Christchurch this week by claiming the Canterbury secondary schools title 2-1 over Burnside.

St Thomas’ finished fourth at the nationals last year after losing the Canterbury final to St Andrew’s College on penalties and the team is eager to push for more success this week.

The nationals are being held at Avonhead Park and the Christchurch Football Centre.

St Andrew’s , Cashmere High School, Lincoln High School, Christchurch Boys’ High School and Burnside will also take part in the tournament.

St Thomas’ co-coach Jacob Allen said he was thrilled how his team bounced-back from conceding a goal in the first two minutes of the final, last Wednesday night to claim victory.

“The boys didn’t want to have the same feeling they had last year so the fought hard to get back into the game after the early set-back.”

Allen said they would love to repeat their fourth place at nationals but accepted making the quarter-finals would be a good start.

“It’s tournament football so if we can make the top eight and then right our luck from there that’d be a good start,” he said.

“We only lost four Year 13s from last year so we still have a good core of players so if we get a bit of luck like we did last year then we should go well.”

Hamilton Boys’ High School are defending champions.