MPs lacing up their sneakers to raise money for Christchurch charity

Christchurch parliamentarian Nuk Korako is organising a charity event where parliamentarians from across all parties will come together to compete against past and present sporting legends to raise funds and awareness for local charity, The Familial Trust.

The Parliamentary Sports Trust started as a way for Members of Parliament from every party to interact with one another, engage with communities throughout New Zealand, and – most importantly – raise money for charity.

In 2016, the subsequent Parly Sports event raised $25,694.36 for Hohepa Canterbury and 0800 HUNGRY through spectator donations and ticket proceeds from the after-match event – as well as a donation from the Parliamentary Teams. Of no less significance was the generosity of all those who gave their time and event supplies for free.

This year, local MP Nuk Korako once again has a fantastic team of volunteers assisting him in organising the event, with which Linwood Rugby Club has partnered to provide the venue for both the games and the after-match function.

This year’s chosen charity is The Familial Trust, which has the vision of providing hope, well-being and understanding to families affected by addiction. Asked how the charity is chosen, Nuk replies: “There are so many worthy charities and it is not easy to nominate just one or two. I look at charities who are creating a positive outcome in our community and who don’t always have a high profile. This event assists them to raise their profile as well as benefit from the money raised to continue to do the good work that they do.”

Among those donning their boots to face the Canterbury Legends rugby team, the Parliamentary Team is co-captained by Mark Mitchell and Damien O’Connor, and is made up of MPs across the House including, of course, Nuk himself. “I had a few bruises after the 2016 rugby game but it was well worth it,” he laughs.

Facing the Canterbury All Stars netball team, Melissa Lee, Kiritapu Allan, Maureen Pugh, Ngahiwi Meroiti (from Nanaia Mahuta’s office) and Rebecca Ryan will form the ParlyFerns.

“Apart from showing off their sporting prowess, I think the event appeals to the MPs’ desire to support charity, the camaraderie of a united cross-party team and the opportunity to meet and engage with people across New Zealand,” Nuk says.

The event promises to be a day full of excitement and entertainment, fit for the whole family, with a likely highlight, agrees Nuk, to be the very competitive curtain-raiser of Kabaddi Indian wrestling – “a sport that blends wrestling, rugby and tag.” Perhaps something for the MPs to try next time!

29 September | Parly Sports Fundraiser

Free entry to games – gold coins for charity appreciated

12pm: Parliamentary ParlyFerns Netball vs Canterbury All Stars Netball, Haeata Campus 240 Breezes Road, Wainoni

1.30pm: Kabaddi Indian Wrestling National Team, Linwood Rugby Grounds, 56 Kearneys Road, Bromley

2.30pm: Parliamentary Rugby vs Canterbury Legends, Linwood Rugby Club, 56 Kearneys Road, Bromley

4.30pm: After Match Function, Linwood Rugby Club, 56 Kearneys Road, Bromley (ticket entry)

The after-match function will include live entertainment, some beverages, finger food and auctions.

Tickets, $35 per person, from iticket.co.nz/events/2018/sep/parly-sports-fundraiser