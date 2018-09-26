MP hands over Coast to Coastle mantle

MP for Christchurch East Poto Williams is paving the way for others to take part in the Coast to Coast endurance challenge.

Ms Williams, who completed the 2018 Coast to Coast with city councillor Glenn Livingstone, is giving the road bike she used to cross the finish line to Phillip Goundar, a member of a dragon boating team in New Brighton.

“Being physically active is so good for our physical well-being. I’d love to support anyone getting active if I can,” Ms Williams said.

Phillip Goundar said the opportunity to compete in the Coast to Coast would create memories forever.

“I didn’t have a racing bike capable of doing the Coast to Coast, or any of the camping gear you need to make it through, so competing wasn’t an option for me. Once I heard about this opportunity, I knew I had to take it,” he said.

He moved from Fiji to New Zealand and learned english in school. He then earned a diploma in civil engineering.