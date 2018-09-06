Minister announces additional $13.7 million to rebuild Redcliffs School

Redcliffs School now has all the money it needs to start its rebuild.

The Government announced a further $13.7 million would be invested, bringing the cost of rebuilding the school to $16 million.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the funding was in addition to $62 million announced for the Christchurch School’s Rebuild Programme in Budget 2018 and was part of $332 million announced in the same Budget to support school infrastructure.

“The funding I’m announcing today will bridge the gap between what was originally budgeted for Redcliffs School in the rebuild programme and what is required now.”

In 2013, the school was approved for funding in the Christchurch School’s Rebuild Programme to have its facilities rebuilt on the existing site.

However, a decision was made to instead relocate the school to Redcliffs Park. Mr Hipkins said demolition of buildings on the old site was expected to start next month, with the construction of the new site slated to start later in the year and an estimated opening in 2020. “Once complete, the school will have top quality learning spaces.”