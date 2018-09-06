Milligan in SI endurance series

Prebbleton’s Jack Milligan has secured a drive for the South Island Endurance Series starting in Invercargill next weekend.

He will race with George McFarlane in the former series winning Porsche 911 GT3 R as part of the three hour series.

Milligan, 21, won the Toyota 86 championship last season with a race to spare, which saw him race across the country.

He raced in the North Island endurance series throughout the winter months winning one round at Pukekohe Park.

The South Island endurance series shifts to Christchurch’s Ruapuna Raceway on September 29 and concludes at Timaru’s Levels Raceway on October 13.