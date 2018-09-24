Memories of 2017 to motivate Hillmorton HS basketball team

The Hillmorton High School basketball team are looking to go one better than their national tournament effort last year when they head to Palmerston North next month.

The team won the South Island Secondary Schools A premiership tournament for the second year in a row in Blenheim last Saturday.

They will look to avenge their five point loss in the national final against Stratford High School in 2017 at this year’s national tournament on October 1.

The A tournament is for schools with under 600 students.

The team has not had an easy road so far this year, losing their coach and former Canterbury Rams player Marques Whippy in the middle of the season when he moved away from the city.

Team manager Andrea Kendrew said the team chose not to find a new coach so not to avoid a clash of playing styles.

“Marques had taught them all they needed, they just went out there and executed.”

Hillmorton won all five games at the South Island tournament and beat St Kevin’s College from Oamaru 83-63 in the final.

Kendrew felt with six year 13 and six year 12 players, she believed the balance was right to go one better at the national tournament.

She said the team had the national title as their main goal for this year so they would be training hard for the next fortnight.

“We won’t forget the result last year and I think we are a better team for that experience.

“We’ve had some really good players step up and run things on the court with Marques leaving and the team is confident we can win,” she said.