Megan goes Mickey over Richie

Richie McCaw was the first star to sign a painting of Mickey Mouse to raise money for plucky teenager Megan Hore.

The Star approached McCaw to sign the painting, which is set to be auctioned off to raise money for the Hore family’s trip to Disneyland Paris.

McCaw said he’d read Megan’s story and hoped the painting would help the Disney fan. Four paintings were donated by Redwood artist Rangi Downes, who read the article in The Star.

Commonwealth Games gold medal shot-putter Tom Walsh is also set to sign a painting after he gets back from holiday in Fiji.

Megan said she “fan-girled” over Walsh when he took his medals into Christchurch Hospital while she was getting chemo.

The Star has also approached Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to sign one and the Hore

family plan to keep the fourth painting.