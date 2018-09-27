Leni raised $2k in memory of dad

Three years ago Leni Smith decided she needed to do something to help fight cancer in honour of her late father.

Now 13-year-old Chisnallwood Intermediate head girl has raised nearly $2000 on her own by selling raffle tickets for two prize baskets to support the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

It is the third year she has raised money for the society­. Last year she raised more than $1500.

Her fundraising is a tribute to her late father, Pete Smith, who died eight years ago from mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

“My dad died of cancer when I was five and I want to help change that. I don’t want that to have to happen to anyone else. I think it is really important to me to help how I can,” Leni said.

Her mother Emma Smith said Leni started fundraising in June and, over the past three weeks, had done some “serious door-­knocking” in areas like Prestons, Tumara Park and New Brighton.

Leni is about $30 off reaching her target of $2000.

“I am meeting my goal but I want to raise as much as I can,” Leni said. Mrs Smith said it hasn’t been easy for Leni and her brother Lucas, 11, growing up without a father figure in their lives.

But she said she is proud of her daughter and Leni had received positive comments supporting what she is doing at such a young age.

In July, Leni also cut 30cm off her hair and donated it to Freedom Wigs in Dunedin.

Leni is planning to draw the raffle prizes and present a cheque to the society in the next two weeks.

Because Leni set herself a larger target this year, she approached several businesses to help make up the raffle prize baskets.

The prizes include a $50 gift card from The Palms, vouchers from the Flip Out Trampoline Arena, one Reading Cinemas family pass, a Fox & Ferret $40 gift card, an International Antarctic Centre family pass and chocolate.

•To support Leni’s fundraiser, visit https://doyourthing-cwc.everydayhero.com/nz/Leni or text 0210596214