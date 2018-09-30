Koru Games invade Selwyn

Five years on from the first Koru Games, Selwyn Sports Trust chief executive Mike Wilson says the event keeps getting better.

The trust hosted the games which saw more than 2500 year 7 and 8 pupils from across the South Island take part in 13 sports over three days throughout the Selwyn district.

The games finished on Thursday. Wilson said taking part was as important as winning.

“For me, I still get a kick out of hearing from kids who have put their school’s sports uniform on for the first time. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Wilson said with all sports played in a condensed time format, he hoped the pupils could find a sport they enjoyed and compete in a friendly environment.

“The Koru Games allows for kids to get a taste of sports and the hope is that they pick up enough of the basics that they could play that sport on a Saturday or a Wednesday night,” he said.

“We give out awards to the winners and place-getters, but seeing kids learning new skills and interacting with kids they otherwise wouldn’t normally meet is what we aim for.”

Results:

Badminton

Boys: Lincoln 1 beat Lincoln 3 2-1.

Girls: Rolleston beat Middleton Grange 2-1.

Basketball

Boys; Halswell beat St Martins 15-12.

Girls: Middleton Grange beat Ellesmere College 17-0.

Boccia

Boys: Westburn beat Clearview 5-1.

Girls: Rolleston beat Ladbrooks 9-0.

Football

Boys: Clearview beat John McGlashan 1-0.

Girls: St Martins beat Clearview 1-0.

Ki o rahi

Mixed: Te Whakapumau beat Parkview 12-10.

Lawn bowls

Boys: Oxford 2 beat Lincoln 1 10-0.

Girls: Oxford 3 beat Ladbrooks 5-3.

Netball

Ellesmere College beat Halswell 14-8.

Sevens

Boys: Breens Intermediate beat Ashburton Intermediate 45-0.

Girls: Broadfield beat Halswell 20-5.

Squash

Boys: Ashburton Intermediate beat Breens Intermediate 2-1.

Girls: St Martins

beat Middleton Grange 2-0.

Table Tennis

Boys: Middleton Grange beat Hillmorton 2-1.

Girls: Springston beat Lincoln 3-0.

Tennis

Boys: Westburn beat Halswell 7-4.

Girls: Halswell beat Ladbrooks 9-1.

Touch

Boys: Queenspark beat Oaklands 4-1.

Girls: Belfast beat Rangi Ruru 2-1.

Volleyball

Boys: St Annes beat Beckenham 2-0.

Girls: Prebbleton beat Ashburton Intermediate 2-0.