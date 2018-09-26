Keown one step closer to traffic lights

City councillor Aaron Keown is one step closer in his two-and-a-half year battle to get traffic lights at a contentious Bishopdale intersection.

Options to upgrade the Breens, Harewood and Gardiners Rds intersection will be presented to council to decide which will be sent out for public consultation.

Cr Keown said the issue had been of concern for “decades.”

He said the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board voted unanimously to present option 2a and option 3 to council.

Option 2a included a signalised pedestrian crossing and reducing Harewood Rd to one lane on each side, and option 3 included installing traffic lights, with an amendment to keep Harewood Rd with two lanes on each side, rather than reducing it to one as was proposed.

“The councillors will decide whether they’ll let the democratic process take place and let the public speak, or whether they bounce it back because they don’t want to hear what the answer is.”

He said he didn’t think option 2a was suitable as it would cause more congestion at the intersection.

“For the suggestion to even go in the report that we should just cut Harewood Rd off is just insanity . . . if that went through, there would be protests,” he said.

“I think it’s too extreme, but let’s see what the public says. If the public come back and overwhelmingly say: ‘Let’s cut off Harewood Rd’ then I’ll support that, but I’ll be surprised if they do.”

Option 2a was predicted to cost up to $400,000 to implement, while option 3 was estimated at $1.2m.

But Cr Keown said he believed the price for the traffic lights was “inflated.”

“I think the price is very inflated to put the board off voting for it . . . forget the price tag, because it’s about the outcome. It’s not our fault if staff on the project have mis-managed their budgets.”

He said the funds for the upgrade project would come from a combination of the board’s budget, a potential NZTA subsidy, and possibly even Long Term Plan funding.

“I said at an LTP meeting that I wanted to put on budget for the traffic lights, and the mayor asked staff: ‘Do we have the money if it comes back that the community board wants lights?’ and they said: ‘Yes, but we’d

have to take it from somewhere else’.”

He said he hoped city councillors would vote for both options to go for public consultation, but it would be a time-consuming process.

“I believe the process is the enemy of democracy,” he said.

“It just seems so back-to-front. All it does is create a whole lot of bureaucracy that means that you get less roads, less sewerage, less parks and less libraries for your money, because there’s just so much process around it.”

Cr Keown said the options would be presented to council by the end of October.