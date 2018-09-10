Kendall wins SBHS darts competition

Shirley Boys’ High School has crowned its first ever darts champion.

Year 13 student Matt ‘The Spin’ Kendall outlasted year 9 rival Lachie ‘Dagger’ Watson three legs to one to become the first ever school champion.

The SBHS darts open championship started with 48 entries from years 9-13, with four ranked players from the school’s Darts Club.

Club members Kendall, Ryan ‘Rhino’ James and Lachie ‘Niuean Lightning’ Osakai-Wilson mixed with other keen darts enthusiasts at the school.

After six days of competition, Kendall had some revenge to extract on Watson in the final after he lost to him in the SBHS premier league semi-final last term.

Both players started nervously, but it was Kendall who took the first leg. Watson came back in the second with some high scoring darts.

However, a short break gave Kendall a chance to improve his throwing technique and he came out with more purpose in the second stanza to take the next two legs.

The school introduced darts in 2014 with a friendly teachers’ match between SBHS old boy

and current director of sport, Jamyn Keats, and head of geography, Mike Skinner.

At the start, about 10 students and a few staff members would come into the classroom for a bit of banter and some fun darts. Later on, Keats laid claim to starting it all when he scored the first 180 at SBHS. Now Skinner has eight 180s and Kendall has 14, and counting.

It all bodes well for SBHS with its state-of-the-art new campus at QE II Park set to include larger spaces for darts. The new campus will also be home to Avonside Girls’ High School.