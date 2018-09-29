‘It never rains, it pours’ – The Hore family’s trip to Disneyland

The Star has been following the Hore family’s bid to get daughter Megan to every Disneyland in the world. Julia Evans reports on her trip to Hong Kong during a typhoon.

Nothing has quite gone to plan for the Hore family in the last year and their bucket list trip to Hong Kong Disneyland was no exception.

Megan Hore, the daughter of well-known blind organist Richard Hore, is battling bone cancer and wants to go to every Disneyland on the planet.

First to be ticked off was Hong Kong after getting a pass out of New Zealand for four days from doctors.

But Megan’s mother Marilyn said the trip was “very different than planned” as they arrived in Hong Kong on September 15 at the same time as Typhoon Mangkhut.

“It never rains with us, it just pours.”

The typhoon battered the northern Philippines before it hit Hong Kong.

“We spent our first two days either locked in the hotel with the typhoon doing its worst outside, or walking in the grounds as it was too dangerous to venture much further,” Mrs Hore said.

“You felt safe in the hotel. But when they did things like put towels over the windows and sandbags outside to stop the rain coming in, and there were cable ties holding the doors closed, that’s when you knew it was bad.”

Winds clocked 175km/h and waves of up to 13m were recorded. Mrs Hore said trees were ripped from their roots and had flattened parts of the 2.5m fence around the amusement park. “We did get to Disneyland for the last two days. A number of the rides were closed either from damage or needed to be deemed safe. Nevertheless, we had a ball.”

Mrs Hore said all the rides Megan wanted to go on were indoors so were not closed.

The family arrived back last Thursday, but the run of bad

luck had not finished. Megan started feeling sick on the plane home.

“Unfortunately, we left Christchurch Airport in an ambulance as Meg and the whole family had contracted the flu. After a night in hospital, we are hunkering down at home recovering,” Mrs Hore said.

On Tuesday, Megan will go back into hospital to start tests to see if her chemotherapy treatment worked. The results are expected on October 9.

Mr Hore is still busking at the Bush Inn Centre to raise money to tick Disneyland Paris off Megan’s bucket list.

A Givealittle page has raised more than $13,000.

•Megan was also the guest of honour at the Cathedral City Line Dancers’ social. The event raised money for Camp Quality, an annual camp for children with cancer.