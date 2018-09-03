Initial public consultation now open on Selwyn District Plan

The public is being asked to have their say on the current District Plan.

The plan is essentially the district’s rule book on how land can be used and developed.

A review is being undertaken by the district council to make sure it’s still fit for purpose and up to date with any relevant changes which have happened since the last plan was notified. All councils are required to review their plan every 10 years.

The district council recently released draft changes to a range of topics in the plan for public feedback.

District council environmental services manager Tim Harris said it wants to ensure that the new plan helps rural, business and residential areas to thrive.

“At the same time we want to make sure our district remains uniquely Selwyn – protecting the things that are important to the character of the district, and managing our natural and physical resources in a sustainable way.

“The plan potentially affects a wide cross-section of the community. It controls the things you can do on your property, for example, and what activities are allowed to take place in different parts of the district.

“It’s important that we hear from as many people as possible to check on whether we’re on the right track with the draft changes we’re proposing.”

The changes being considered in this phase of consultation span across 22 different topics which are likely to have most impact and be of most interest to the wider public.

Topics have been grouped into four categories according to where they occur and who they’re most likely to affect business, rural, residential and district-wide.

“Anyone can provide their feedback on the draft changes proposed so far. We encourage you to also provide any supporting facts, data, examples and documentation to support your comments.”

More topics are expected to be added to the consultation summary document later in the month.

Feedback from this consultation will help inform the new rules to be included in the proposed plan, which is expected to be notified for formal public consultation in early 2020.

The new plan is anticipated to be in place, subject to any Environment Court appeals, in early 2022. Until then any new resource applications will be assessed against the current plan.

•Feedback can be provided online, at drop-in sessions this month and next, by email or post. It is open until October 8. For more information and details on consultation please visit www.selwyn.govt.nz/districtplanreview.