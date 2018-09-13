Hornby High win basketball title

Hornby High School won the Friday night open division one basketball competition with a

57-47 win over Lincoln High School.

The game was closer than the 10-point margin suggested, with Lincoln staying within striking distance for much of the first three-quarters.

Hornby were able to hold

their nerve in the closing minutes to end their campaign as champions.

Principal Robin Sutton said the school was proud of their

achievement.

“The girl’s achievement was an outstanding demonstration of our school values of commitment, achievement, resilience and respect,” he said.

“We are proud of them all.