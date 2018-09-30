Hollywood actor talks to young budding actors

Jay Laga’aia has starred in police and legal dramas, children’s shows, Broadway musicals and Hollywood blockbusters.

And yesterday, he was in Christchurch to share his experiences with young, budding actors at Ara Institute of Canterbury’s National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art.

He discussed the realities of the industry and the “trials and tribulations of being a working actor,” he said.

While in Christchurch, Laga’aia is also promoting his latest role in comedic play, Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Laga’aia joked that his advice to the students was simple – “get another job.”

“The last thing we need is these young, eager, beautiful, talented kids coming in, flooding the market,” he said.

“But really, it’s great to listen to the voice of the youth down here and see how they are travelling . . . you have to touch base with those who are coming through.”

While he is best known for his role as Captain Gregar Typho in the films Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III –Revenge of the Sith, Laga’aia has also featured in a number of Australian and New Zealand TV shows and musicals. He has been in Australia’s Water Rats and Home and Away, New Zealand legal drama Street Legal and, more recently, his own children’s show, Jay’s Jungle.

Laga’aia’s career started in 1982 as a musician. He played in a band formed in South Auckland called Adijah.

From there he went to Mercury Theatre in Auckland, where he says he “truly fell in love with acting.”

“That’s where I started to learn my craft and did anything I could to be able to learn the secrets about how to become a great performer.”

Laga’aia said his favourite role has been in his own show, Jay’s Jungle, which he also produced.

The show is now into its fifth season, with more than 250 episodes filmed, which Laga’aia described as “huge” for him.

“I am a guy who grew up in South Auckland, so if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

•Peter Pan Goes Wrong will run for seven shows at the Isaac Theatre Royal from November 28 to December 2.