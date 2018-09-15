Godley Head gun emplacements to be open by Christmas

A major part of Canterbury’s military history at Godley Head will re-open to the public by Christmas.

The three Godley Head gun emplacements were built during World War 2 as a counter-bombardment battery to deter enemy ships getting into range to shell Lyttelton’s port facilities.

Department of Conservation Christchurch operations manager Andy Thompson said they would not only re-open, but the walking track would pass through them and they would feature artworks and signage to make the history of the site come alive.

“I might be pushing the envelope and raising expectations, but that’s what I expect,” Mr Thompson said.

The emplacements had been closed since June 2011, as damage sustained in the February 22, 2011, earthquake and subsequent aftershocks made them unsafe.

“They were built to withstand shelling, not earthquakes,” Mr Thompson said.

Consents for work to remediate emplacements one and two were with the city council now and would likely go out for tender soon.

Geo-technical reports indicated the majority of the cliff side area was safe, Mr Thompson said, but the land around emplacement three was considered at risk of shearing off so would remain closed.

To finish the work, Mr Thompson said DoC would need to clean off the more than $100,000 worth of graffiti and tagging damage done since the site closed.

“It’s really tragic as we don’t have the budget to clean that. We’re working with Dulux on a potential partnership to deal with it,” he said.

Mr Thompson said one image painted there, that of a soldier sitting down for a cigarette, had become a popular subject for social media photos.

“It’s a really nice image that’s in keeping with the nature of the site. Other taggers haven’t touched it.”

The same logic would be applied in preventing future tagging damage.

Mr Thompson said DoC had enlisted Sydenham-based graffiti artist Wongi Wilson to paint murals of what life at the emplacements looked like during World War 2.

The idea is that taggers would be less likely to vandalise the work of a professional graffiti artist.

“It’s a way of telling the story of the site’s history through a contemporary medium.”

Example’s of Wilson’s work included panels at the Boxed Quarter on St Asaph St, Cookie Monster on Hereford St and the hide and seek mural on the side of the Unimed building at the corner of Gloucester and Manchester Sts.

Godley Head Heritage Trust historian Peter Wilkins said the murals would bring the history of the site to life for visitors.

“It’s surrounding people with the history, it’s like the stones are talking.

“We want quality, not just enthusiasm, and when you see Wongi’s work, it really is quality,” Mr Wilkins said.