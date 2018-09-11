Four cow vs car crashes in two months

Farmers are being reminded to check their fences after another car v cow incident.

The latest reported incident happened on Hororata Dunsandel Rd last week. The motorist was not hurt but the cow was killed.

North Canterbury Federated Farmers dairy chairman Michael Woodward said there are a number of reasons why cattle were ending up on roads.

“Potentially it’s basic security hasn’t been followed . . . there could also be people coming onto properties who aren’t supposed to be there that then leave gates open,” he said.

The crashes are a “good reminder” to farmers to check their boundaries.

“With mycoplasma bovis in the district the need to run a secondary boundary fence isn’t a bad thing, especially if it’s at a gateway then that provides a double level of security,” Mr Woodward said.

Rolleston woman Carissa Maitland who hit a cow last month on Lincoln Rolleston Rd said she was lucky she was driving slowly when the crash happened.

The incident was “pretty terrifying.”

She was driving home from the Crusaders Super Rugby final against the Lions on August 4 when she collided with the cow about 11pm.

Mrs Maitland was travelling at 30km/h through roadworks on the 100km/h road when the cow “came straight out in front” of her.

“I didn’t see it at all and so, I didn’t even brake and it basically kind of sat on my bonnet and rolled back onto my windscreen,” Mrs Maitland said.

The vehicle sustained significant damage to the bonnet and roof and needed to be replaced. Mrs Maitland and the cow were uninjured.

Her collision is just one of four accidents involving cattle over the past two months in the Selwyn District.

A 27-year-old suffered serious injuries when she collided with a cow in Burnham on July 19.

On July 12, former Selwyn Mayor Bill Woods and his two passengers were lucky to escape serious injury after his Mercedes-Benz, travelling at about 100km/h, collided with a cow.

In July, Senior Sergeant Pete Stills said road accidents with cows were a “good reason” for motorists to keep their speed down.

“Hit a horse or a cow at speed and you’re in trouble because all you do is take their legs out and they come up the bonnet through your windscreen often,” he said.

Selwyn District Council senior animal control officer Steve Clarke is advising people driving on rural roads to make sure they are aware of potential hazards.

“If you do see farm animals on the road please report it through our 24-hour line – 347 2800,” he said.