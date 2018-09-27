Firefighters put to test in training exercises

Car fires, smoke, fire engines and cliff rescues, Governors Bay hosted all manner of simulated incidents for an annual training day on Saturday.

Volunteers from the Governors Bay, Diamond Harbour, Lyttelton, Waikuku, West Melton and Bottle Lake brigades tackled scenarios regularly faced by fire crews.

Governors Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Andrew Norris said the annual event went “perfect.”

The 52 firefighters and 14 “setters” taking part, spent the morning rotating between four scenarios.

“They’re the people running the scenarios. We call them setters because they set the scene,” Mr Norris said.

The four scenarios were rescuing a heart attack victim from a dinghy, recovering a crashed mountain-biker, controlling a vegetation fire and dealing with a car fire.

“The basic of it is to keep it simple,” Mr Norris said.

“We had patients with realistic wounds, like broken bones and things like that.”

The life-like wounds were made by Mr Norris’ niece Alix Fields

“She’s really into cosmetic wounds for fancy dress and parties. They were just made of latex and tissue paper . . . but they looked really good.”

A few people took to community Facebook groups to ask why so many emergency services were in the area, but only one group was approached by the public.

“Some people went up to the guys doing the mountain-biker recovery to ask if it was real,” Mr Norris said.

“I’m not aware of anyone being overly concerned, but it is possible, we had fire engines running about the bays.”

Afterward, firefighters converged to take on a simulated structure fire at the old vicarage by St Cuthbert’s Church.

Mr Norris said organisers filled the building with a harmless smoke so firefighters could practice recovering people.

For the final exercise, Governors Bay firefighters set up abseiling gear at a Governors Bay – Teddington Rd quarry to simulate a cliff rescue.

Four firefighters from the Woolston station assisted with the exercise as they had the training to retrieve the patient using a rescue basket.

“They go down, load him up and everyone else was involved in haulage . . . pulling them back up.”