Fendalton take out regional quiz

St Martins and Fendalton Open-Air schools took out the Otago Daily Times Extra! Canterbury quiz at Cobham Intermediate on Wednesday.

The winners of the year 5 and 6 quiz were Sam Atkinson, 11, Aran Cudmore, 10, and Aaron Kwak, 10, with a score 90 out of 100.

Sam, who was part of the victorious Fendalton team, said it was the first time the trio had won and it felt “pretty awesome”. He was also proud of his team-mates.

“It was probably Aaron’s knowledge of everything that got us the win,” Sam said.

The second and third-placed teams finished neck and neck, with Prebbleton School on 82 points and Avonhead School on 81 points.

Year 5 and 6 defending champions, Medbury School, finished sixth. The St Martins School trio took out the year 7 and 8 quiz, and were elated after the win. Dilkee Nanayokkara, Stella Shields and Oliver Williams, all 12, scored 94 points out of 100. Stella said her team was the strongest in the world mapping question. “We struggled on the newspaper search and guess who question,” Dilkee said.

It was the first time the three pupils from St Martins had won the competition.

Christchurch South

Intermediate finished second on 88 points ahead of defending champions Cobham Intermediate which were third on 83 points.

It was organiser Tricia Rowe’s first time running the quiz.

“It’s been really exciting and nerve-wracking. It’s been challenging making sure the questions were pitched at the right level,” Mrs Rowe said.

Both quizzes attracted 237 pupils from across Canterbury.

They were run by the Otago Daily Times through Extra! – its monthly Newspapers in Education publication for primary, intermediate and junior secondary school pupils.