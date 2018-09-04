Efforts to ban heavy vehicles on Fendalton intersection unsuccessful

The door is still open for Fendalton residents’ bid to ban heavy vehicles from the Glandovey and Idris Rds intersection – but the issue has been put to bed for now.

The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board has taken the issue off its agenda.

Chairman Sam MacDonald said it would consider looking at the issue again in the future, but the reports indicated a ban was not “necessary”.

The board received reports on the intersection at a meeting last week and decided to drop the issue from its agenda.

“Those reports said that, by and large, those heavy vehicle restrictions aren’t exactly necessary in that patch relative to the rest of the city,” he said.

“I’m certainly not closing the door on it . . . but my view at the moment is that, given we have had those reports, it has gone through the process.”

But Idris and Straven Residents’ Association spokesman James Wilding said he wasn’t happy with the outcome of the meeting.

“We do not think that Christchurch residential suburbsshould have these very big trucks, particularly 40-50 tonne B-trains, with all the noise, fumes, vibration and risk, traversing them unnecessarily when there are commercially-lined roads and purpose-built major arterial roads and highways available.”

He said there should be a “balance” in the decisions made on roading issues across the city.

“We do not want these roads to have the CBD treatment, but it is difficult to reconcile what has happened in the CBD, in the interests of the environment, health, safety, heritage and amenity, with various council decisions discounting those factors in various suburbs,” he said.

“A more balanced approach to each might be good.”