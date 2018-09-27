ECan chair sympathises with anti-quarry residents

Environment Canterbury chairman Steve Lowndes said the regional council won’t take Templeton residents’ quarry petition lightly.

The petition was presented to ECan at last Thursday’s council meeting.

Mr Lowndes said councillors understood the concerns from the 4052 signatories.

“We take all of this terribly seriously.

“But we’re always sort of the meat in the sandwich here, so we have to act according to the letter of the law,” Mr Lowndes said.

ECan will now wait for Fulton Hogan to submit their resource consent application.

“We’re not in a position to really do anything, nor is anybody until that consent application is lodged,” Mr Lowndes said.

Fulton Hogan are expected to submit an application to quarry the 170ha piece of land at Curraghs, Dawsons, Jones and Maddisons Rds this month.

“We’ve heard from the community, we appreciate the concerns and in fact we have written to central government that they consider greater setback distances for quarries,” Mr Lowndes said.

He does not know when the Government will respond to the request for greater setback distances and no time-frame was given by the Government.

“But as you may know we are bound to act within the Resource Management Act,” Mr Lowndes said.

The residents’ demands of greater setbacks were “absolutely” reasonable and Mr Lowndes said he sympathised with them.

Templeton Residents’ Association chairman Garry Kilday also said the residents will now wait for Fulton Hogan’s application.

“It’s now been passed to the powers that be and it will do its thing with it. What happens after you hand over a petition, I have no idea,” Mr Kilday said.

The residents aim was to get their voice heard, he said.

“Basically it’s just voicing opinion, and you’re getting an idea of how much groundswell there is against that opinion,” Mr Kilday said.

Earlier this month, he said the support for the petition was “massive” and it had signatures from Australia and the United States.

Mr Lowndes said the petition indicated a global concern for quarrying in residential areas.

“But I don’t think the fact that a lot are from overseas detracts from the overall measure of concern.”