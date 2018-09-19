Eastgate bus hub one step closer

Eastgate Mall may have the third busiest bus interchange in the city, but it is still without an integrated transport hub.

The Linwood­-Central-Heathcote Community Board has supported a recommendation from the Linwood Eastgate Area Integrated Transport Study to have a bus hub installed outside the centre.

Further action recommended in the report included investigating a signalised crossing on Buckleys Rd across from Eastgate Mall and providing cycle parking facilities outside the centre.

But the board wants to understand how Environment Canterbury’s recent changes to bus routes as part of its Long Term Plan will affect the area before it goes ahead with the plan. It has also requested a city council and community board joint seminar with ECan on the Canterbury Regional Public Transport Plan.

The transport plan, which shapes the future of the bus services in the city, is not expected to be known until March.

“We need to know what the bus routes are before we make a decision on what the public transport services should be and we can’t do that until a regional transport plan is finished,” Linwood Ward city councillor Yani Johanson said.

But he said he was supportive of an integrated plan.

Cr Johanson said it would be “bizarre” for the city council to invest in public transport infrastructure when ECan will discontinue bus routes 145 and 535 travelling to Eastgate next month. Instead a shopper service, the 155, will be introduced in the south-east of the city, running between Lyttelton and Eastgate via Ferrymead.

The bus stops in front of Eastgate cater up to 30 buses per hour and board up to 1500 passengers per day.

The usage of buses in the area rivals Northlands Shopping Centre and is only outdone by the central city Bus Interchange and Westfield Riccarton hub.

On average 84 buses use the bus interchange per hour, 67 at Westfield Riccarton and 45 at Northlands Shopping Centre.

The average week day boarding of passengers at the Bus Interchange is 7130, Westfield Riccarton 3060 and Northlands is 1820.

A city council staff report said it is widely acknowledged that passenger facilities at Eastgate are inadequate and in need of improvement.

But the city council’s Long Term Plan has no provision for a transport hub or any other projects suggested in the study.

City council staff believe funding from the Aldwins Rd, Buckleys Rd and Linwood Ave intersection safety project could be used for the upgrade of the Buckleys Rd bus stop.

The report said the remaining fund of $1.1 million from the intersection safety project is on hold.

But Cr Johanson said part of the project has been completed with traffic signals being installed.

He said he doesn’t agree with the money for a safety improvement into the intersection being taken off budget and put into the public transport.