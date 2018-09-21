Douglas out of Mitre 10 Cup

A broken thumb has ruled out Canterbury co-captain Whetu Douglas for the remainder of the Mitre 10 Cup season.

Douglas fractured his right thumb in Sunday’s 29-34 loss to Auckland and will require surgery. The No 8 will be unavailable for the remainder of the season, meaning Mitchell Drummond will resume the captaincy.

“Obviously it’s a shame for him. He’s been really excited to play here on the back of a good 2017 Crusaders campaign,” said Canterbury coach Joe Maddock.

“The big loss for us as a team is the energy and experience he brings.”

With a match against southern rivals Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday night, Canterbury aren’t likely to be thrown a lifeline by the All Blacks, with Luke Whitelock likely to be on a plane to Argentina on Friday.

However, Canterbury have a number of players who have experience in the No 8 jersey, including Tom Sanders and Reed Prinsep, who has been a standout in red and black.

Maddock says the team are also expecting Crusaders loose-forward Billy Harmon to make a timely return from injury.

Meanwhile, there is also some uncertainty in the Otago No 8 jersey.

The home side will be hoping to have South Africa born No 8 Dylan Nel fit for the match against his former province. Nel, who has been impressive for Otago this season, left Otago’s 43-24 win over Southland at the weekend early with a shoulder injury. A far different looking Canterbury side met Otago in the Game of Three Halves match last month, but Maddock says not much reflection was needed on the 12-28 loss.

“They got off to a slow start

in their cup campaign against

Wellington but have been building solidly since,” said Maddock.

“The boys are looking forward to a good game under the roof.”