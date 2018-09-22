Dickel takes up new role leaving Rams in limbo

Canterbury Rams coach Mark Dickel has taken up a team consultant role in the Philippines, putting doubt over who will coach the Rams next year.

Filipino media confirmed Dickel joined Philippine Basketball Association team TNT KaTropa last week. He is likely to be involved in their next match on Saturday.

It’s understood the Rams will wait to learn if Dickel will return to Christchurch before making a decision to find a replacement.

TNT head coach Nash Racela went on leave following a poor start to the season and DIckel is understood to be working in a consultancy role with interim coach Eric Gonzales.

The PBA has a rule that no head coach may serve in a similar capacity in any other league, meaning Dickel would have to cut ties with the Rams to take the head coaching role at TNT.

It’s understood the opportunity for Dickel at TNT came about through former Tall Blacks coach Tab Baldwin, who has coached in the Philippines since 2013.