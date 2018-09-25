Dangerous roadcrossing: ‘How bad does it have to get?’

Mairehau residents have voiced their concerns over a “dangerous” pedestrian crossing which is used daily by Mairehau Primary School children.

The crossing on Innes Rd was brought up at a recent Papanui-Innes Community Board meeting after resident Fiona Norton raised the issue in a letter.

The New Zealand Transport Authority recorded five crashes at the crossing dating back to 2002 – one fatal, one serious, one minor and two non-injury.

Community board member Pauline Cotter said the crossing would be investigated by staff.

“Sometimes these things aren’t as dangerous as people think they are. So we look to see if there have been injuries, and if there haven’t been many, then it doesn’t rate very highly as a priority.”

She said residents wanted traffic lights installed near the crossing to slow motorists down, but a viable solution could not be decided until the staff report came back.

Fiona Norton lived just along the road from Mairehau Primary School, but she refused to let her children walk to school by themselves, in spite of being

able to see the crossing from her gate.

“Young children and elderly people use this crossing constantly,” she said.

“It seems to be one or two cars go through without stopping, and if they do stop, the scary thing is they’ll wait until you get halfway and they’ll roar off behind you.”

Mairehau Primary School principal John Bangma said the crossing had been an issue for “many years,” and he had been on the city council’s case to find a solution.

“When I first started at Mairehau we, unfortunately, we had an incident where an elderly lady crossing the road was killed,” he said.

“While people legally have to stop when we have one side [of the lollipops] out, most people ignore it.”

He said the best solution would be to install a set of traffic lights at the corner of Innes Rd, Philpotts Rd and Kensington Ave to slow motorists.

“St Francis School has the same issue with its crossing. If we had those traffic lights, both schools could cross safely,” he said.

“I have just question, how bad does it have to get before they realise it’s a problem?”

St Francis School principal Jo Earl said the main issue was with motorists not respecting the road rules.

“There have been minor accidents, bumper to bumper, out there – people get frustrated because of the back-up of traffic when both road patrols are operating.”