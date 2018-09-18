Cycleway traffic light hit again

A “dangerously-placed” cycleway traffic light has been hit for the third time since it was installed a year ago.

Papanui-Innes Community Board member John Stringer said he raised concerns about the traffic light on the corner of Sissons Dr and Sawyers Arms Rd when it was installed, but nothing had been done.

“Traffic that has freely turned left at that junction now run directly into this cycleway’s post whereas before they had a free turn. If you’re not looking directly at it, it’s in your way,” he said.

“It’s a no-brainer. It’s a random new post that is in the way of left turning traffic, it has been hit again, and it doesn’t need to be there.”Mr Stringer said he would bring the issue up at the next board meeting to see if it could be moved 2m back from traffic turning into Sissons Drive.