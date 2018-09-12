Council to investigate possibility of heavy vehicle ban

The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board has asked city council staff to look at the viability of a heavy vehicle ban in Avonhead.

Board chairman Sam MacDonald said it asked staff last week to report back by October 3.

The request comes after Avonhead residents voiced their anger over heavy traffic in the Nor’West News last week.

“We’ve asked staff to go away and basically bring us a report and say what our options are with regard to a [heavy vehicle] ban in the area,” Mr MacDonald said.

Staff will investigate options for a heavy vehicle ban on Roydvale Ave (between Avonhead Rd and Memorial Ave), Avonhead Rd (between Roydvale Ave and Russley Rd) and Hawthornden Rd.

“We just want them to be very clear, with the current rules in place, what delegations the community board has [to ban heavy vehicles] and what evidence they would require to do that,” Mr MacDonald said.

But he steered clear of committing to seek a heavy vehicle ban in Avonhead.

“Until we get advice [from staff], it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment,” Mr MacDonald said.

Hawthornden Rd resident Jon Leadbeater said the community board’s request was good news.

“People in the area would welcome that. It could be a big step to improve safety.

“The big wagon trucks, they are the things that are concerning to the residents.”

He hoped increased publicity will get heavy traffic banned in the area.

“I feel the publicity can make the difference. [A ban] would be a great outcome for everyone concerned,” he said.

Mr Leadbeater said last week that heavy vehicles are using Roydvale Ave, Hawthornden Rd and Cutts Rd as a shortcut.

He said heavy traffic increased after the Avonhead and Russley Rd intersection was closed in November 2015, as part of NZ Transport Agency’s $112 million Russley Rd upgrade.

It follows on from residents in Fendalton and Wigram also voicing opposition to heavy vehicles travelling through residential areas.

Fendalton residents last month lost their bid to ban heavy vehicles from the Glandovey and Idris Rd intersection.

Lady Wigram Retirement Village residents on Lodestar Ave also complained about heavy traffic last year.