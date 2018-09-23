Council eases fears over aquifers

The city council has moved to ease fears that a groundwater aquifer has been damaged in Avonhead.

The aquifer is about 9.4 to 9.6m below ground, according to Environment Canterbury. It is within the Christchurch Groundwater Protection Zone and used for the city’s drinking water supply.

People living and working on Hawthornden Rd near the construction site say they have seen large puddles of water for the past month, even during dry weather.

They asked Waimairi Ward city councillor Raf Manji to look into the matter. He passed it onto compliance workers at the city council.

Last week, city council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said there were no issues.

“Compliance officers have confirmed that the earthworks that have been carried out on the site are compliant.

“[Officers] have included the provision of an erosion and sediment control plan to council prior to works commencing,” she said.

Mechanic Jonathan Wilson worked at the construction site on August 23 and saw it covered in water. “I went in there to do a job [to repair a dump truck] for one of the contractors doing the earthworks.

“The reason they had broken their dump truck was [because] it came down to the fact that the ground was so wet and they were having traction issues,” Mr Wilson said.

When he saw the water, he did not think much of it until he spoke to his mother Rae Wilson, who lives on Hawthornden Rd.

Mrs Wilson, said her immediate thoughts went to the aquifers at the site. “I said [to my son] it’s always been wet there. But you could see the water in dry weather, it was sitting in pools.

“I’d say the aquifer would have been damaged considerably with the vibrations from the construction,” Mrs Wilson said.

Resident Clive Paris believed that the timing of the ponding with the earthworks was no coincidence.

“We believe that there is a direct correlation between where the works is taking place and where the aquifer is.”

ECan also plan to visit the site this week as part of their “regular” compliance checks.

“We believe there is a relatively low risk at this site as there is no need for works to go near the aquifer,” ECan zone manager Steve Firth said.